Personalities

Mary Wilson, one of the original members of The Supremes, the 1960s group that helped establish the Motown sound , has died. She was 76.

Wilson died Monday night at her home in Nevada and the cause was not immediately clear, said publicist Jay Schwartz.

Wilson, Diana Ross and Florence Ballard made up the first successful configuration of The Supremes, Motown’s first and most commercially successful girl group. Ballard was replaced by Cindy Birdsong in 1967.

The group’s first No. 1, million-selling song, “Where Did Our Love Go,” was released June 17, 1964.

It would be the first of five consecutive No. 1 hits, with “Baby Love,” “Come See About Me,” “Stop! In the Name of Love” and “Back in My Arms Again” following in quick succession. The Supremes also recorded the hit songs “You Can’t Hurry Love,” “Up the Ladder to the Roof” and “Love Child.”

