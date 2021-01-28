Personalities

Fans looking for entertainment before the Super Bowl will have another option this year.
Shaquille O’Neal will be holding the virtual SHAQ Bowl on Feb. 7. It’s one of the few events happening in Tampa, Fla., since many parties that usually take place during Super Bowl week have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The SHAQ Bowl replaces “Shaq’s Fun House,” which had been held the past two years in Atlanta and Miami. The show will run from 3 to 6 p.m. and will be available on Facebook and SHAQBowl.com and on LiveXLive across 20-plus platforms including YouTube, Twitch, TikTok and Twitter.
Terrell Owens and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson will host the SHAQ Bowl, which also will have a halftime show with Migos and DJ Diesel performing.
***
Netflix is once again the top contender at the GLAAD Media Awards with 26 nominations, snapping up film nods for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “The Prom”; comedy series nominations for “Dead to Me” and “Big Mouth”; and drama TV nods for “The ”Umbrella Academy” and “Ratched.”
Netflix has for the past few years led the GLAAD nominations honoring media for fair and accurate representations of LGBTQ people. HBO Max followed this year with nine nominations, and Amazon, Hulu and HBO each had four. The Hallmark Channel got its first nomination for “The Christmas House,” its first holiday movie featuring a gay lead character.
Award recipients will be announced during a virtual ceremony set for April. Music artists earning nominations include Halsey, Kehlani, Adam Lambert, Brandy Clark, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Pabllo Vittar, Peppermint, Ricky Martin and Sam Smith.
***
Pro Football Hall of Famer and “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-quarantining, according to people familiar with the situation but who spoke on condition of anonymity. He is currently not experiencing any severe symptoms from the disease.
TMZ first reported about Strahan testing positive.
— The Associated Press