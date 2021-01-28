Personalities

Fans looking for entertainment before the Super Bowl will have another option this year.

Shaquille O’Neal will be holding the virtual SHAQ Bowl on Feb. 7. It’s one of the few events happening in Tampa, Fla., since many parties that usually take place during Super Bowl week have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The SHAQ Bowl replaces “Shaq’s Fun House,” which had been held the past two years in Atlanta and Miami. The show will run from 3 to 6 p.m. and will be available on Facebook and SHAQBowl.com and on LiveXLive across 20-plus platforms including YouTube, Twitch, TikTok and Twitter.

Terrell Owens and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson will host the SHAQ Bowl, which also will have a halftime show with Migos and DJ Diesel performing.

***

Netflix is once again the top contender at the GLAAD Media Awards with 26 nominations, snapping up film nods for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “The Prom”; comedy series nominations for “Dead to Me” and “Big Mouth”; and drama TV nods for “The ”Umbrella Academy” and “Ratched.”