Personalities

Billionaire philanthropist Walter Scott, the past top executive of Peter Kiewit Sons’ Inc. construction firm who helped oversee Warren Buffett’s conglomerate and donated to various causes, particularly construction projects around his hometown of Omaha, Neb., died Saturday. He was 90.

Scott served as a board member of Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate from 1988 until his death and invested alongside Berkshire in the company’s utility and energy unit. He spent his entire career working for Peter Kiewit Sons’ Inc. — the Omaha-based construction company that builds major projects all over the world. He worked his way up from overseeing projects in California and New York to become the company’s executive vice president in 1965.

When Peter Kiewit died in 1979, Scott became chairman and CEO and led the firm until 1998. He went on to serve as chairman of Kiewit spin-off Level 3 Communications, until that company was bought in 2014.

Scott had told the Omaha World-Herald that he intended for nearly all of his personal assets to be donated to the Suzanne and Walter Scott Foundation that he founded; it supports projects in Omaha.

