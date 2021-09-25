Personalities

Billionaire philanthropist Walter Scott, the past top executive of Peter Kiewit Sons’ Inc. construction firm who helped oversee Warren Buffett’s conglomerate and donated to various causes, particularly construction projects around his hometown of Omaha, Neb., died Saturday. He was 90.
Scott served as a board member of Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate from 1988 until his death and invested alongside Berkshire in the company’s utility and energy unit. He spent his entire career working for Peter Kiewit Sons’ Inc. — the Omaha-based construction company that builds major projects all over the world. He worked his way up from overseeing projects in California and New York to become the company’s executive vice president in 1965.
When Peter Kiewit died in 1979, Scott became chairman and CEO and led the firm until 1998. He went on to serve as chairman of Kiewit spin-off Level 3 Communications, until that company was bought in 2014.
Scott had told the Omaha World-Herald that he intended for nearly all of his personal assets to be donated to the Suzanne and Walter Scott Foundation that he founded; it supports projects in Omaha.
An Indianapolis museum that documents the life and writings of novelist Kurt Vonnegut, a city native who died in 2007 at age 84, has been named Indiana’s first Literary Landmark by a national group.
The designation by the Literary Landmarks Association puts the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library in company with sites associated with Edgar Allan Poe, Mark Twain and other noted authors.
Vonnegut’s novels included “Cat’s Cradle” and “Slaughterhouse-Five,” which was inspired by his experiences as a prisoner of war in Germany during the Allied bombing of Dresden, which killed thousands of civilians near the end of World War II.
The museum will host a Literary Landmark ceremony on April 10 that will feature dignitaries and guests, including producer and author A’Lelia Bundles, performance artist Tim Youd, musicians David Sasso and Kat Wallace, and saxophonist Rob Dixon.
— The Associated Press