Personalities

Beloved “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek offered an uplifting vision for the future of the world in a video taped shortly before his death to be aired as part of the game show’s Thanksgiving episode.

“You know, in spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful,” Trebek said in the clip shared Thursday on the “Jeopardy!” Twitter page.

“There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors,” Trebek continued, “and that’s a good thing.”

Trebek died Nov. 8 at age 80 after a nearly two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Trebek concluded by encouraging viewers to “keep the faith” and shared his confidence that the world will “get through all of this. We will be a better society because of it.”

His last episode as host airs on Christmas Day.

