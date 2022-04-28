Personalities

Ozzy Osbourne has been diagnosed with COVID-19, said wife Sharon Osbourne, who described feeling “very worried” about her husband.

Sharon Osbourne, who started a new show for TalkTV in the United Kingdom this week, said she’s flying back to the United States care for the Black Sabbath singer.

“I spoke to him and he’s OK,” she said.

The London-born Sharon Osbourne, 69, was moved to tears during the interview, but vowed to return once her husband recovers.

“We’ve gone two years without him catching COVID, and it’s just Ozzy’s luck he would get it now,” she said.

Ozzy Osbourne revealed in January 2020 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Sharon Osbourne is now co-hosting a new show, also called “The Talk,” for TalkTV alongside Piers Morgan.

Hailey Bieber underwent a heart procedure after suffering a “very scary incident” last month that left her hospitalized, she shared in a new video.

The model said she experienced a transient ischemic attack, which is often referred to as a mini-stroke, on March 10 while she has having breakfast with her husband, pop star Justin Bieber.

“We were in the middle of talking and all of a sudden I felt this really weird sensation that traveled down my arm from my shoulder all the way to my finger tips,” Bieber said in the YouTube video on Wednesday. The 25-year-old said she struggled to reply when Justin Bieber asked if she was OK.

Doctors believe the attack was the result of Bieber recently having COVID, traveling back and forth to Paris, and having begun birth-control pills despite previously suffering from migraines.

A small blood clot traveled to her brain, Bieber said, because she had a small opening in her heart. She has since undergone a procedure to close the opening.

The model — who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin — married Justin Bieber in 2018.