Personalities

For Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the mystery of Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick wasn’t about how he lost the reins of the ride-share company. It was about why he put the pedal to the metal at all.

“Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber,” which premiered Sunday on Showtime, drives alongside its ambitious CEO through the trials and tribulations of a Silicon Valley startup.

The story of Uber, like so many other heady dreams, is one that burned too bright, taken down by greed or ambition or corporate overlords. So Gordon-Levitt focused on the star at the center.

Kalanick was great at playing the game, Gordon-Levitt said. The problem is the game he was playing.

“You can have the best intentions you want, but if what you have to do is just make money, then your intentions are only going to go so far,” Gordon-Levitt told The News.

***

America’s favorite misanthrope strikes again: “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Larry David asked HBO to pull his documentary a day before it was set to premiere.

“The #LarryDavidStory on @HBOMax is being postponed,” said a Monday tweet from HBO Documentaries. “Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience.”

Announced earlier this month, the two-part documentary “The Larry David Story” was set to premiere Tuesday on the premium cable network and its streaming platform HBO Max.

In it, the 74-year-old “Seinfeld” co-creator would have been sitting down with his friend and doc director Larry Charles to discuss David’s personal and professional highs and lows, HBO said in a statement earlier this month.

On Tuesday morning, HBO set a trailer for the documentary to private on YouTube, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The trailer had shown snippets of the men’s conversation about David’s career as a stand-up comic and his trajectory in comedy.