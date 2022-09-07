Personalities

Serena Williams’ long goodbye to the U.S. Open proved a boon to ESPN.

Facing down the possibility of a first-round knockout, Williams instead gave the sports network four nights of prime-time programming last week, with her eventual loss to Ajla Tomljanovic reaching the largest audience of any tennis match in ESPN’s 43-year history.

That Friday match reached 4.8 million viewers, peaking at 6.9 million, the Nielsen company said. It beat the previous record-holder: the 3.9 million who watched the 2012 Wimbledon men’s final between Roger Federer and Andy Murray.

“We knew it was going to be a huge story,” said John Suchenski, ESPN’s programming director, on Wednesday. “I’m not sure we knew how much it was going to play out audience-wise. Obviously, we’re thrilled by the numbers.”

Suchenski said he hoped for a “halo effect” that would boost the Open ratings for a Williams-less second week, but ESPN is cognizant of reality.

***

A gold judicial collar made of glass beads that belonged to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being auctioned , the first time any of her signature neckwear will be available for purchase.

The piece is part of a collection of about 100 items being sold in an online auction . It concludes Sept. 16, just days before the two-year anniversary of the liberal icon’s death at 87.

In addition to the collar, the items being auctioned include a pair of Ginsburg’s opera glasses, a wooden gavel and artwork that hung in her apartment.

There are quirky items, too. Her son, James, said in an interview, “It’s hard not to mention ... the cake topper. ” The fondant sculpture depicts her standing in a judicial robe with her arms outstretched on the bow of a battleship .

Proceeds from the sale will benefit SOS Children’s Villages, an organization that supports vulnerable children around the world.