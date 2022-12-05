Personalities

Amber Heard has officially appealed the decision in the defamation case brought by Johnny Depp, with her attorneys citing what they believe to be numerous errors committed at trial, including allowing the case to be heard in Virginia and refusing to allow communications between Heard and certain doctors to be admitted as evidence.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star in June was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages — the latter reduced to $350,000 in line with Virginia statute — after Heard was found liable for defaming him in an essay published by the Washington Post. Heard, who had filed a countersuit, was awarded $2 million at the same time after the jury found Depp liable for a comment made about Heard by his then-attorney Adam Waldman.

Heard’s appeal was filed Nov. 23 with the Court of Appeals in Virginia. If either Heard or Depp is unsatisfied with the court’s decision, they can petition the Virginia Supreme Court.

******

“Twin Peaks” star Al Strobel, whose recurring role as “one-armed man” Phillip Michael Gerard made him a fan favorite, died last week, a producer of the show announced. A cause of death was not released for the actor, who was 83.

Quoting a line from the series, Sabrina Sutherland told Variety: “Through the darkness of future past and much sadness we say goodbye to Al Strobel. He is an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our Twin Peaks family.”

Strobel’s “Twin Peaks” character cut off his own arm, which featured the tattoo “Fire Walk With Me,” to avoid becoming possessed.

The actor appeared on 10 episodes of “Twin Peaks” from 1989 to 1990 during the show’s original run and returned as the character in the 2017 Showtime reboot. He also appeared in the 1992 movie “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me.”

Strobel lost his left arm as a teenager as the result of a car accident, according to Variety.