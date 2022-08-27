Personalities

The Prince of Wales has edited an edition of British African-Caribbean newspaper “The Voice” to mark its 40-year anniversary.

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, said he was touched to be asked to edit the edition, which will feature interviews with movie star Idris Elba and Baroness Doreen Lawrence, the campaigning mother of Stephen Lawrence, who was murdered in a racist attack in 1993.

“Over the last four decades, with all the enormous changes that they have witnessed, Britain’s only surviving Black newspaper has become an institution and a crucial part of the fabric of our society,” Charles said. “This is why I was so touched to be invited to edit this special edition.”

***

The life and times of the First Lady of Song has been turned into a musical — with a powerhouse team developing it for Broadway.

Acclaimed playwright, author and actress Anna Deavere Smith has written a new musical about jazz icon Ella Fitzgerald that is currently being workshopped at Open Jar Studios in New York City.

Titled “Ella: An American Musical,” the work will portray the world-renowned vocalist — who died in 1996 — at different points in her life, drawing from her own songbook for the score.

Tony and three-time Grammy Award-winning jazz giant Dee Dee Bridgewater has been tapped to play the ghost of Fitzgerald, and Charity Angel Dawson will portray a younger version of the icon.

***

Bob LuPone, who as an actor earned a Tony Award nomination as Zach in the original run of “A Chorus Line” and played Tony Soprano’s family physician on “The Sopranos,” died Saturday after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 76.

LuPone, brother of Broadway icon Patti LuPone, also helped found and lead the influential off-Broadway theater company MCC Theater for almost 40 years.