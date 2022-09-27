Personalities

PEN America, Scholastic Book Clubs and Howard University are among the latest recipients of donations from James Patterson, the best-selling author who has given over $100 million to literary and literacy programs.

On Tuesday, Patterson announced $5.3 million in cash awards. They include $2 million to PEN to support the organization’s fight for free expression worldwide; $2 million to Scholastic for the classroom project “The United States of Readers”; and $1.3 million total to Howard University for 12 James Patterson Writer Education Scholarships, worth $10,000 each for the current academic year, and to the Iowa Writers’ Workshop for 14 fellowships, given to 11 fiction writers and three poets.

Over the years, Patterson has also given millions of dollars to teachers, school libraries and independent bookstores.

***

Citing unspecified “health issues,” Jimmy Buffett has canceled two of his upcoming fall tour dates and postponed three others.

In an announcement made Tuesday, the veteran singer-songwriter’s representatives said that “on doctor’s orders,” Buffett “must take this time to recuperate and heal,” adding: “Jimmy looks forward to getting back on stage next year.”

The statement also referenced his “brief hospitalization” as a reason Buffett, 75, will need to “refrain from touring for the rest of the year.”

Buffett’s Oct. 8 and 15 concerts at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas were rescheduled for March 4 and 11, respectively. But no new date was set for his Oct. 22 show at San Diego State University’s new Snapdragon Stadium. Buffett’s Oct. 10 and 12 shows in Utah and Idaho were canceled outright.

Tickets for his postponed October concerts will be valid at the rescheduled dates or can be refunded at point of purchase, with the exception of his San Diego show. No refunds will be available for that concert until a makeup date is announced.