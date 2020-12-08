Personalities

Fans remembered John Lennon with flowers, candles and songs Tuesday, the 40th anniversary of the former Beatle’s death after being shot outside his New York City apartment building.

In Central Park’s Strawberry Fields section, which is steps from where he was shot and is dedicated to Lennon, photos of the icon ringed the inlaid “Imagine” mosaic, along with a magazine, a small tree and other memorabilia, as musicians played nearby.

It was Dec. 8, 1980, when the world-famous musician was with his wife, Yoko Ono, and was shot by Mark David Chapman outside the Dakota apartments on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Chapman remains in prison.

The anniversary was marked on social media by Ono, as well as by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, the two surviving members of the quartet that made up the Beatles. George Harrison died in 2001.

McCartney and Starr both made posts with images of them in their younger days with Lennon.

***