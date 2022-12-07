Personalities

Lana Del Rey is back, and she’s got Southern California on her mind once again.

The Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter on Wednesday dropped a new single, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” the title track from her ninth studio album, which she announced is due March 10.

A mournful, slow-rolling piano ballad lacquered with glossy old-Hollywood strings, the song appears to have been inspired by “a long-forgotten Art Deco pedestrian tunnel,” as the Los Angeles Times described it in 1992, that “lies beneath Ocean Boulevard at Pine Avenue” in Long Beach.

“Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Boulevard?/ Mosaic ceilings, painted tiles on the wall,” Del Rey sings. “I can’t help but feel somewhat like my body, mind, my soul / Handmade beauty sealed up by two manmade walls.” She goes on to reference Camarillo, Harry Nilsson and “Hotel California.”

“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” is the follow-up to Del Rey’s 2021 LPs, “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” and “Blue Banisters.”

***

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were honored in New York City for their Archewell Foundation’s contributions to racial justice and more, the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization announced.

The Sussexes said in a statement they are “honored” to receive the organization’s Ripple of Hope Award.

The “Suits” alum, 41, and Harry, 38, also took the opportunity to announce their nonprofit is joining forces with RKFHR to start the Archewell Foundation Award for Gender Equity in Student Film. The honor is meant to “inspire a new generation of leadership in the arts, where diverse up-and-coming talent have a platform to have their voices heard and their stories told.”

“Together we know that a ripple of hope can turn into a wave of change,” continued the statement.