Personalities

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit “The View” on Friday for her sixth appearance on the daytime chat show — but her first as vice president. She’ll answer questions about the pandemic, Afghanistan and other topics.
Harris appeared three times on the ABC talk show — all remotely due to COVID — during the 2020 presidential campaign.
Barack Obama is the only president to appear while in office on the show, a popular conduit to women voters, and he did it three times. Harris’ boss, Joe Biden, was the only sitting vice president to be on the show.
Harris will be questioned by the show’s crew of Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro.
Harris won’t face a conservative panelist, following Meghan McCain’s departure from “The View” this summer. The show is trying out potential replacements.
***
Anthony “A.J.” Johnson, a comedian and actor known for performances in the 1990s movies “Friday,” “Menace II Society” and “House Party,” has died. He was 55.
Johnson’s death was confirmed Monday by his agent, LyNea Bell.
No cause of death was provided.
Johnson was found unresponsive in a store in Los Angeles earlier this month and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, TMZ reported.
Johnson had more than 40 credits on movies and TV shows, including “Moesha” and “Martin.”
“Sad to wake up to the news about AJ Johnson passing away. Naturally funny dude who was straight outta Compton at the same time. Sorry I couldn’t bring your character Ezal back to the big screen in Last Friday,” Ice Cube tweeted Monday, nodding to a film project planned for 2023 release.
Ice Cube, who co-wrote “Friday” with DJ Pooh, appeared with Johnson and then-newcomer Chris Tucker in the 1995 comedy.
Johnson is survived by his wife, Lexis, three children, and his brother and sister.
— From wire reports