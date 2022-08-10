Personalities

The trailer for Discovery+’s docuseries “House of Hammer” has arrived and promises “disturbing details” and “sinister secrets” about actor Armie Hammer — as well as some other men in his famous family.

Some of those details include interviews with Armie Hammer’s alleged victims as well as disturbing text and direct messages in which the “Call Me By Your Name” star allegedly asserts he is “100% a cannibal” and that he wants to own the women or decide if and when they get to eat.

Discovery+, which will launch the three-episode series Sept. 2, said the allegations surrounding Hammer are only “the tip of the iceberg” because the show actually treads into the misdeeds of five generations of men in the wealthy dynasty, such as Julius Hammer’s manslaughter conviction in 1920 and Julian Hammer’s self-defense killing of a man in the 1950s, according to Variety.

The series begins in 2020 at the peak of Armie Hammer’s fame, and “each episode will shine a light on a depraved pattern of abuse that extends far beyond the accusations brought against the disgraced actor,” Discovery+ said.

***

Jane Lynch will be taking her final bow as Mrs. Brice in the Broadway production of “Funny Girl” on Sunday, nearly a month earlier than planned.

The “Glee” alumna, 62, was previously slated to leave the show Sept. 4, but will now step away Sunday due to a previously planned vacation starting Aug. 15, according to the production.

She was initially scheduled to return to the theater on Aug. 23 and leave for the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 1.

Lynch’s role will be portrayed by Liz McCartney until Tovah Feldshuh’s debut on Sept. 6.

Lynch’s newest date of departure is just the latest shake-up to “Funny Girl,” which was previously supposed to see both her and Beanie Feldstein stay on through the end of 2022 before they were announced to be concluding their roles early.