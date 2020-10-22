Personalities

Kevin Hart says hosting a reimagined online fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association is “a major level-up for me.”

“It’s different from anything that you’ve really seen me do. And there’s a great reason behind it,” said the 41-year-old comic and actor, who is leading the MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon online on Saturday.

It’s the first telethon in six years for the MDA, once known for its popular hourslong Labor Day broadcast hosted for decades by famed comic and actor Jerry Lewis. Lewis last hosted in 2010 and died in 2017.

Joining Hart will be a star-studded group of friends including Gabrielle Union Wade, Usain Bolt and Jack Black. The two-hour event will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Hart’s Help From the Hart Charity. It’ll be streamed on LOL Network platforms including YouTube and PlutoTV.

Trailblazing country music star Charley Pride will get a lifetime achievement award at the CMA Awards in November.