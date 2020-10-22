Personalities

Kevin Hart says hosting a reimagined online fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association is “a major level-up for me.”
“It’s different from anything that you’ve really seen me do. And there’s a great reason behind it,” said the 41-year-old comic and actor, who is leading the MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon online on Saturday.
It’s the first telethon in six years for the MDA, once known for its popular hourslong Labor Day broadcast hosted for decades by famed comic and actor Jerry Lewis. Lewis last hosted in 2010 and died in 2017.
Joining Hart will be a star-studded group of friends including Gabrielle Union Wade, Usain Bolt and Jack Black. The two-hour event will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Hart’s Help From the Hart Charity. It’ll be streamed on LOL Network platforms including YouTube and PlutoTV.
***
Trailblazing country music star Charley Pride will get a lifetime achievement award at the CMA Awards in November.
The rich baritone singer became the genre’s first Black superstar, charting 29 No. 1 hits between the 1960s and 1980s with songs like “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’” and “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone.”
Pride, 82, will accept the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award on the CMA Awards on Nov. 11 on ABC. Other recipients of the award include Nelson, Kenny Rogers, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and Kris Kristofferson.
***
Bad Bunny and Daddy Yankee triumphed at the Billboard Latin Music Awards on Wednesday, claiming seven trophies apiece.
Bad Bunny won artist of the year as well as top Latin album for “X 100PRE” and songwriter of the year. He did not attend the ceremony. Daddy Yankee won six of his awards for his hit “Con Calma,” which featured the 1990s artist Snow. His honors included the hot Latin song aware, and song of the year honors for streaming and airplay and digital platforms.
— The Associated Press