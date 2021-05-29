Personalities

The Duchess of Cambridge has received her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as Britain extends its inoculation program to younger people.
Kate, the 39-year-old wife of Prince William, received her shot at London’s Science Museum, a mass vaccination center near the couple’s home at Kensington Palace, according to a photo posted on their Twitter feed. She got vaccinated a few weeks after her husband.
“I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout — thank you for everything you are doing,” the duchess said in a tweet posted Saturday.
Other members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, have publicized their vaccine appointments to encourage people to get shots.
***
The daughter of “Moneyball” writer Michael Lewis and former MTV correspondent Tabitha Soren died Tuesday in a Northern California highway crash.
Dixie Lewis, 19, was a passenger in a car driven by her friend and former Berkeley High School classmate, Ross Schultz, 20, who also died in the wreck, according to her family and authorities.
Schultz and Lewis were heading north on state Route 89 from Lake Tahoe toward the city of Truckee when their sedan crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a southbound truck, California Highway Patrol officer Jacob Williams told Berkeleyside, a community news site that first reported the deaths. Witnesses to the crash were being sought. The truck driver, a 45-year-old Nevada man, suffered minor injuries.
Dixie Lewis graduated from high school last year and had finished her first year at Pomona College, where she played on the softball team, according to Berkeleyside. Schultz, part of the high school’s championship soccer team, had completed his second year at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona.
Several of Michael Lewis’ nonfiction books have been adapted for movies, including “Moneyball” starring Brad Pitt and “The Blind Side” with Sandra Bullock. His newly published book is “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story.”
— The Associated Press