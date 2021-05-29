Personalities

The Duchess of Cambridge has received her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as Britain extends its inoculation program to younger people.

Kate, the 39-year-old wife of Prince William, received her shot at London’s Science Museum, a mass vaccination center near the couple’s home at Kensington Palace, according to a photo posted on their Twitter feed. She got vaccinated a few weeks after her husband.

“I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout — thank you for everything you are doing,” the duchess said in a tweet posted Saturday.

Other members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, have publicized their vaccine appointments to encourage people to get shots.

***

The daughter of “Moneyball” writer Michael Lewis and former MTV correspondent Tabitha Soren died Tuesday in a Northern California highway crash.

Dixie Lewis, 19, was a passenger in a car driven by her friend and former Berkeley High School classmate, Ross Schultz, 20, who also died in the wreck, according to her family and authorities.