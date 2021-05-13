Personalities

In her “Today” interview Thursday morning, Ellen DeGeneres called the scandal that plagued her last summer “misogynistic” and “orchestrated.”
But her video chat with Oprah Winfrey struck a different tone, presenting two celebrities bonding over the rare experience of hosting a long-running daytime talk show and then ending it.
“Listen, it’s almost 10 years ago … when I was in this exact position. I know what those feelings are. I also know the feelings leading up to it,” Winfrey said in the interview, which was taped Wednesday for broadcast on Thursday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
DeGeneres told the Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that her show will be ending with its upcoming 19th season.
Despite last year’s drama over allegations of a toxic workplace, DeGeneres maintains that she made the decision two years ago, when she signed a final three-year contract to produce the syndicated program.
Winfrey predicted that among all the relationships linked to the show, DeGeneres would, like herself, miss the audience the most.
***
Netflix’s “Tiger King” star Jeff Lowe and his wife, Lauren, are willing to give up their big cats to resolve a Justice Department civil complaint against them over the animals’ care, their attorney told a federal judge.
At a hearing Wednesday where the judge found the couple in contempt for violating a previous order regarding the big cats, attorney Daniel Card said the Lowes “want out completely.”
Jeff Lowe took over the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park from founder Joe Exotic in 2016. Lowe and his wife displayed big cats there until shutting down the park in August. They then moved to a new facility in Thackerville, Okla.
Jeff Lowe was one of the central characters in the Netflix series that became a pop culture phenomenon last year.
— From wire reports