Personalities

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday to forcibly kissing a worker at a New York nightclub in 2018, calling himself a “celebrity figure” who meant no harm.

Gooding also publicly apologized for the first time to two other women who accused him of similar behavior in separate encounters. The admissions were part of a plea deal that came nearly three years after the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” star was arrested in the case that saw several delays as his lawyers sought to get charges reduced or dismissed.

“I apologize for making anybody ever feel inappropriately touched,” he said. “I am a celebrity figure. I come into contact with people. I never want them to feel slighted or uncomfortable in any way.”

Gooding, 54, accused of violating three different women at various Manhattan night spots in 2018 and 2019, pleaded guilty to just one of the allegations.

Along with the criminal case, Gooding is accused in a lawsuit of raping a woman in New York City in 2013. After a judge issued a default judgment in July because Gooding hadn’t responded to the lawsuit, the actor retained a lawyer and is fighting the suit.

***

Pamela Anderson smiled and held a bouquet of roses after making her much-anticipated Broadway debut with Tuesday’s performance in “Chicago.”

Anderson waved to the audience and held hands with her co-stars during the curtain call at the Ambassador Theatre Tuesday night, which kicked off her eight-week run playing Roxie Hart in the musical.

Last month, Anderson, 54, told “Good Morning America” that she was excited to get outside of her comfort zone by starring in a stage musical.

Anderson, who played C.J. Parker on “Baywatch,” is the latest big-name star to portray the dancer-turned-murderer Roxie on Broadway, with Christie Brinkley, Brooke Shields, Gwen Verdon and Liza Minnelli among the others.