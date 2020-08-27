Personalities

Grammy-nominated singer and “Fast & Furious” actor Tyrese grew up around police brutality, gang violence, murders and psychological trauma in the Watts neighborhood of southern Los Angeles.
But the artist known for R&B hits focused on love (“Sweet Lady”) and relationship woes (“How You Gonna Act Like That”) said he never felt comfortable singing songs about those painful and weighty topics.
Until now.
Tyrese, 41, said watching the death of George Floyd inspired him to create the song “Legendary,” co-starring CeeLo Green, and its powerful accompanying video “8:46” — a reference to the length of time prosecutors once said Floyd was pinned to the ground under a white Minneapolis police officer’s knee before he died. (It was really seven minutes, 46 seconds.)
The song and video will be released Friday. Tyrese’s last album, “Black Rose,” was released in 2015.
“I am completely irrelevant in music. I have not been on the charts. I have not had a presence. I have not done anything to contribute hotness or relevancy tied into music. When I say that George Floyd’s death has given me life, this is what I mean: He has lit a fire in me that has had me sitting dormant,” Tyrese said.
***
Katy Perry has given birth to a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom. The pop superstar and her partner, actor Orlando Bloom, got UNICEF to announce the news on its Instagram account. Perry and Bloom are goodwill ambassadors for the United Nations agency that helps children.
UNICEF posted a black-and-white photograph of the infant’s hand and said the happy couple told the organization: “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.”
“Smile,” Perry’s fifth major-label album, will be released Friday. In a recent interview with The Associated Press, the 35-year-old talked about finding her smile again after a few years of pain.
The baby is Perry’s first. Bloom and his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, have a son, Flynn, who was born in 2011.
— The Associated Press