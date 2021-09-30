Personalities

“She Wolf” singer Shakira said that she and her son survived a wild boar attack and lived to tell about it.

The Grammy-winning international pop star shared the porcine tale Wednesday on Instagram. She said that she and her 8-year-old son, Milan, recently encountered the wild boars in a park in Spain and the animals made off with her handbag and cellphone.

But the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer managed to wrestle them back from the angry hogs.

“Look at how the two wild boars that attacked me in the park have left my bag,” the 44-year-old said in Spanish, focusing the camera on the damaged accessory.

According to the BBC, the vocalist was attacked in a Barcelona park and is the latest victim of aggressive hogs that have invaded the Catalan capital in recent years. Boars are listed among the world’s most invasive species and can survive in almost any environment but have increasingly been drawn to urban areas where they live off garbage discarded by humans.

***

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform for the first time on stage together at the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.