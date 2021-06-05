Personalities

“The Lehman Trilogy” was able to make only four preview performances on Broadway before the pandemic shut its doors. Now, it plans to return to tell the story of an American financial giant’s downfall with a new cast member.

Stefano Massini’s play about what led to the collapse of Lehman Brothers — adapted by Ben Power and directed by Sam Mendes — will add Adrian Lester, replacing Ben Miles, and joining Simon Russell Beale and Adam Godley. Producers are aiming for a Sept. 25 reopening at the Nederlander Theatre; tickets go on sale Wednesday.

“The antenna of the New York audience is just heaven. They’ve lived that story. They know it better than anybody,” said producer Caro Newling, who oversees theater projects at Neal Street Production. “Audiences were just so alive to every twist and turn and so knowledgeable, of course. And so I hope they’ll come again.”

One of the stars of the popular Nickelodeon children’s show “Drake & Josh” faces criminal charges regarding a girl he had met online and who attended his 2017 concert in Ohio when she was 15.