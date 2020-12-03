Personalities

Hillary Rodham Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, are forming a film production company that they say will tell the stories of people whose voices are often overlooked.
Their first project of their HiddenLight company is to be a documentary series called “Gutsy Women,” which Apple TV+ said in a separate announcement Thursday it plans to air at an unspecified future date.
Mother and daughter, who will host the series, say it was inspired by the 2019 book they co-authored: “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.”
“For too long, attention has been paid only to the loudest voices in the room. There have been generations of change-makers who have shaped and will continue to shape our world — often quietly, flying under the radar,” Hillary Clinton said in a statement. She added that the stories of those often-unheralded change-makers are the ones they plan to tell.
The Clintons join former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, in the film and TV production business; the Obamas’ Higher Ground company has supported several projects, including the Oscar-winning documentary “American Factory.”
***
The legend may be dead but his legacy is living on.
Three iconic guitars played by rocker Eddie Van Halen have sold for more than a combined $422,000, noted auction house Julien’s Auctions.
The priciest one, a customized Kramer electric guitar given to the owner of an oyster restaurant in Louisiana, sold for $231,250 on Wednesday.
A guitar used in the 1984 music video for “Hot For Teacher,” sold for $50,000. A third guitar, Van Halen’s EH Charvel Art Series electric model, sold for $140,800. The abstract black-and-white design features a possible cigarette burn, according to Julien’s.
Van Halen, ranked by Rolling Stone as the eighth-greatest guitarist in rock ‘n’ roll history, died in October from throat cancer at the age of 65.
— From wire reports