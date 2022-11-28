Personalities

Jay Leno’s return to the stand-up stage wasn’t an entirely smooth ride.

The comedian grazed a police car upon arriving at a California comedy club for his first performance since suffering serious burns , according to TMZ.

Leno reportedly struck a Hermosa Beach Police Department vehicle’s tire Sunday before going into The Comedy & Magic Club.

He downplayed the incident after the show, telling reporters, “I didn’t really hit a cop car,” and responding, “Well, there you go,” after a media member said there was no damage to either vehicle.

Hermosa Beach Police couldn’t immediately confirm the incident when contacted by the Daily News.

Leno’s stand-up set came less than a week after he was released from the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, where he was treated for the deep second-degree and possibly third-degree burns he suffered Nov. 12 when a car he was working on caught fire.

The former “Tonight Show” star underwent at least one surgery at the burn center, where he stayed for more than a week.

***

A documentary on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s life and groundbreaking political career, shot and edited by her daughter, will debut on HBO next month.

Alexandra Pelosi’s “Pelosi in the House” will premiere Dec. 13 and will include footage shot during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Some of that footage, including moments when Nancy Pelosi was helping direct the government’s response as the U.S. Capitol was under attack, has been seen as part of a House investigation.

The film will arrive three weeks before Pelosi’s tenure as House speaker ends and Republicans resume control over the House of Representatives. Pelosi has said she will not seek a leadership post, ending a two-decade run of helping steer the Democrats’ agenda in Congress.