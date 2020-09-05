Personalities

Attorneys for R. Kelly want to question a convicted member of the Latin Kings gang who says he beat up the jailed R&B singer in a Chicago cell.
Kelly’s lawyers filed a motion Friday in federal court to question Jeremiah Farmer under oath, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Farmer said in a court filing earlier this week in Hammond, Ind., that he attacked Kelly on Aug. 26 in the Metropolitan Correctional Center because he wanted to shed light on wrongdoing by the government in his own criminal case.
Farmer was able to slip away from an employee at the center, enter a cell and repeatedly hit Kelly in the head, according to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons report.
A security officer used pepper spray to stop the attack.
Kelly, 53, faces several dozen counts of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, from sexual assault to heading a racketeering scheme aimed at supplying him with girls. The Grammy Award winning singer has denied ever abusing anyone.
***
vvv
Actress Rose McGowan, a prominent voice in the Harvey Weinstein scandal, accused Oscar-winning screenwriter Alexander Payne of statutory rape last month by citing an incident that she alleges happened when she was 15 years old.
That would mean the alleged encounter would have taken place in the late 1980s when “The Descendants” and “Sideways” director was in his late 20s.
On Friday, after weeks of silence on the matter, Payne firmly denied each of the allegations in a guest column for Deadline.
“(W)hat she has said about me in recent social media posts is simply untrue,” the “Election” filmmaker wrote.
Payne said McGowan was mistaken in saying that they met in the late 1980s when she was 15. That’s because, he says, he was a full-time film student in Los Angeles at the time (from 1984 to 1990) and “our paths never crossed.”
— From wire reports