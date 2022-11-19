Personalities

Four standing ovations in one night might seem a little over the top, even by Hollywood standards. But at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday night, where Michael J. Fox, Diane Warren, Peter Weir and Euzhan Palcy were celebrated with honorary Oscar statuettes, each moment felt worthy.

After several pandemic-adjusted years, the annual event put on by the Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was back in full form at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel.

The ballroom was teeming with stars including Tom Hanks, Viola Davis, Colin Farrell, Angela Bassett, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh, Robert Downey Jr., Michelle Williams, Cher, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Rooney Mara, Jessica Chastain, Damien Chazelle, Jordan Peele, Janelle Monáe and Ron Howard, to name a few.

The main event brought everyone to their seats: the presentation of the honorary Oscars.

Fox, who was given the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his contributions to Parkinson’s disease research, was up first and received a colorful introduction from his friend Woody Harrelson. Cher was on hand to introduce Warren, the prolific songwriter and 13-time Oscar nominee.

Jeff Bridges came out to celebrate Weir, the Australian filmmaker who directed him in the 1993 film “Fearless.” And Davis helped close out the night celebrating Palcy, the first Black woman to direct a film produced by a major studio (MGM with “A Dry White Season”).

Jason David Frank, who played the Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver on the 1990s children’s series “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” has died at age 49.

Justine Hunt, Frank’s manager, said in a statement Sunday that he passed away but did not name the cause of death or say when he died.

A practitioner of martial arts, Frank fought in several mixed martial arts bouts in 2009 and 2010.