Personalities

Lionel Richie will be honored all night long for his musical achievements.
The Library of Congress said Thursday that Richie will receive the national library’s Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. He will be bestowed the prize at an all-star tribute in Washington, D.C., on March 9.
“This is truly an honor of a lifetime, and I am so grateful to be receiving the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song,” Richie said in a statement. “I am proud to be joining all the other previous artists, who I also admire and am a fan of their music.”
Past recipients include Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Billy Joel, Willie Nelson, Smokey Robinson, Tony Bennett and Gloria Estefan .
Richie is known for his catalog of hits including “All Night Long,” “Endless Love,” “Lady,” “Penny Lover,” “Truly” and “Stuck on You.” He co-wrote the historically popular song “We Are the World” with Michael Jackson.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are breaking up after nearly 17 years together and more than four years of marriage. They say that they still love each other but are freeing the other to go on with their lives.
“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the couple wrote in a joint statement posted Wednesday on Momoa’s Instagram page, appearing to reference the societal effects of the pandemic. “And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage.”
The couple has two young teen children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. Bonet is also mother to 33-year-old “Big Little Lies” actor Zoë Kravitz, her daughter with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, whom she divorced in 1993.
