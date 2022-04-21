Personalities

Viola Davis’ latest honor is not for her acting, but for her writing. The Oscar winner’s upcoming memoir, “Finding Me,” is Oprah Winfrey’s new book club pick.

“Finding Me,” which comes out Tuesday, traces Davis’ journey from what she has called a “crumbling apartment in Central Falls, Rhode Island” to acclaim for her work on stage and screen. Her many prizes include a Tony for the 2010 Broadway production of August Wilson’s “Fences” and an Academy Award for its film adaptation.

Within hours of Winfrey’s announcement, “Finding Me” was in the top 5 on the Amazon.com bestseller list.

“ I knew this was a book I wanted to share with the world,” Winfrey said in a statement Thursday. “I am in awe that Viola overcame all that she did to not only survive but become a role model for the world as a renowned actress, a mother, a wife and the woman that she is today,”

In a statement Thursday, Davis said she was “beyond honored” and thanked Winfrey for her support.

Higher Ground, the Obamas’ production company, and Spotify will not renew their exclusive partnership, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Higher Ground has produced a number of exclusive shows distributed on the streaming platform since it partnered with Spotify in 2019.

Those include “The Michelle Obama Podcast” and “Renegades: Born in the USA,” featuring former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen. “The Michelle Obama Podcast” was the fourth most popular podcast globally on Spotify in 2020.

But sources familiar with the matter said Spotify opted not to renew the deal, which extends through October.

The Obamas were seeking a deal in which Higher Ground’s podcasts would be widely available and not exclusive to one platform, the sources said.

Higher Ground has held conversations with other rival podcast companies, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the news.