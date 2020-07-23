New dates have been announced for Justin Bieber’s previously scheduled 2020 tour, which will now take place next summer.
The Justin Bieber World Tour originally was planned to begin in May but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. AEG Presents said the 45-date tour will kick off June 2, 2021, in San Diego. Nineteen new dates have been added.
Tickets for the general public go on sale Aug. 6.
“I can’t wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour,” Bieber said in a statement Thursday. “We’ve been through so much this year. More than ever, we’ve come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be.”
The tour will also visit Chicago, Boston, New York City, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Detroit, Miami, Houston and Nashville, Tenn. It will wrap in Sacramento, Calif., on Aug. 15, 2021.
Kehlani and Jaden Smith, who were originally scheduled to support on the road, will not be part of the tour. Supporting acts for the new tour will be announced at a later date.
***
Singer-actors Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are engaged.
The couple made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday, both posting a photo of themselves kissing on the beach. Lovato also posted a picture of her ring.
“I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” she wrote. “It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.”
Lovato and Ehrich began dating this year. Grammy-nominated Lovato, 27, has released a number of gold and platinum albums and singles. She made her breakthrough in the Disney Channel musical TV film “Camp Rock.” Ehrich, 29, has earned multiple Daytime Emmy nominations for his work on “The Young and the Restless,” has appeared on TV shows and films, and has released music.
