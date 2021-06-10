Personalities

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” came to a close Thursday night, but there’s already a new promo out for next week’s two-part reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen.

There are so many things to learn. Whom does Kim owe an apology? How did Khloe know that one beau would cheat again? Has Kris forgiven Caitlyn? And, really, when is Scott going to get rid of the bleach-blond hair? (That last one isn’t a Cohen question, but it deserves to be answered.)

It all sounds very “Real Housewives of Calabasas.” Or maybe “Real Housewives of Hidden Hills.” Cohen, the host of all things “Housewives,” appears to be in familiar territory.

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian are all on hand for the special, fielding Cohen’s queries along with Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner — and Scott Disick. Caitlyn Jenner is not. But Kris, we overhear, is a bit nervous about spilling to the notecard-wielding Cohen.

“The false narratives around my family — it’s, like, offensive,” Khloe says in a voiceover in the new preview clip.

