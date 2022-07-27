Personalities

Shawn Mendes has pulled the plug on the rest of his world tour so he can focus on his mental health.

“I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away,” the singer-songwriter posted on social media Wednesday. “After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.”

Mendes kicked off his world tour in support of his album “Wonder” in June, but earlier this month said he needed to take a three-week break. That break has now stretched into the whole tour.

The singer-songwriter assured fans he will continue to make music and will tour in the future.

“I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal,” he wrote.

***

“Jeopardy!” is giving itself two answers to the question of who gets to host the quiz show — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings.

Bialik and Jennings have been serving as rotating hosts since Mike Richards exited the show amid controversy of his past unguarded and offensive comments on a podcast after a short tenure as the late Alex Trebek’s replacement.

Executive producer Michael Davies said in an announcement posted online Wednesday that deals were signed with Bialik and Jennings “to be the hosts of Jeopardy! moving forward.”

Davies laid out details of how the job sharing plan would work when the show begins its new season in September.

Jennings will kick off the season and host the Tournament of Champions with past winners. During that period, Bialik will host “Celebrity Jeopardy!” on ABC in prime time.

“We know you value consistency, so we will not flip flop the hosts constantly and will keep you informed about the hosting schedule,” he said.