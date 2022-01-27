Personalities

One of just 20 special football cards featuring Tom Brady in the year he won his first Super Bowl is coming up for auction.
The 2002 Topps Finest X-Fractor card is expected to draw six figures, underscoring the hot market for memorabilia associated with the quarterback dubbed the GOAT, or Greatest of All Time, said Troy Thibodeau from Saco River Auction. Brady won his first Super Bowl on Feb. 3, 2002.
The card was purchased in 2002 by a collector in Saco who took an interest in Brady’s connection to the Michigan football program, Thibodeau said.
No one is hotter than Brady for collectible sports cards. A signed rookie football card sold for $2.25 million last year. Then that was topped a few months later with another signed rookie card at $3.1 million.
Brady, 44, began his professional football career with the New England Patriots, where he won six Super Bowls. He won a seventh Super Bowl after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has played in the game 10 times.
***
It’s been a peach of a past year for Justin Bieber, who leads the iHeartRadio Music Awards with nine nominations thanks to his two major collaborative hits of 2021, “Peaches” with Daniel Caesar and Giveon, and “Stay” with The Kid LAROI.
Breakout star Olivia Rodrigo has eight nominations for singles from her debut “drivers license,” while Doja Cat and Giveon have seven for the awards show that will air from Los Angeles on March 22.
The iHeartRadio Music Awards honor the most played artists of the year on their stations and app.
Both of Bieber’s songs are nominated for song of the year, up against songs from Rodrigo, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande and Doja Cat featuring SZA.
Rodrigo is nominated for female artist of the year, alongside Grande, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift.
— The Associated Press