Personalities

Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said.

Coolio died at the Los Angeles home of a friend, longtime manager Jarez Posey told The Associated Press. The cause was not immediately clear.

Coolio won a Grammy for best solo rap performance for “Gangsta’s Paradise,” the 1995 hit from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film “Dangerous Minds” that sampled Stevie Wonder’s 1976 song “Pastime Paradise” and was played constantly on MTV.

The Grammy, and the height of his popularity, came in 1996 amid a fierce feud between the hip-hop communities of the two coasts, which would take the lives of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. soon after. Coolio, who would be nominated for six Grammys overall, managed to stay mostly above the conflict.

He was married to Josefa Salinas from 1996 to 2000. They had four children together.

***

Bruce Springsteen takes on the Four Tops, The Temptations, Diana Ross and The Supremes, Frankie Wilson, Jimmy Ruffin and other soul legends in an album of cover songs due to be released on Nov. 11.

The disc, “Only the Strong Survive,” is named for the Jimmy Butler song and has 15 other cover songs.

Those who’ve seen Springsteen perform live know that he’ll frequently pull out some soul covers. The disc arrives three months before the beginning of his tour with the E Street Band.

Among the songs he tackles are the Commodores’ “Nightshift,” The Walker Brothers’ “The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore” and the Four Tops’ “When She Was My Girl.” Other covers are “I Wish it Would Rain” by The Temptations and “Someday We’ll Be Together” by The Supremes.

Soul legend Sam Moore sings on two of the cuts.