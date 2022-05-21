Personalities

Pete Davidson is leaving “Saturday Night Live.”

According to a report from Variety, Davidson will officially depart Studio 8H after the Season 47 finale airs this weekend. Davidson became one of the TV institution’s youngest cast members ever — he was just 20 — when he made his “SNL” debut as a featured player in 2014.

His most popular recurring role on the series is Chad, a spacey skater boy who can’t be bothered to react or say much more than “OK!” amid acutely distressing or uncomfortable circumstances.

During his “SNL” tenure, Davidson also developed a bit of a ladies-man reputation by pursuing high-profile romances with singer Ariana Grande, “Bridgerton” breakout Phoebe Dynevor, legacy model Kaia Gerber, English movie star Kate Beckinsale and others.

Davidson is currently dating reality TV star and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian.

***

Billy McFarland is all fyred up.

The creator of the infamous 2017 Fyre Festival is ready to rise from the ashes after a four-year stint in federal prison — and his plans might involve another entertainment venture.

The 30-year-old disgraced promoter “has put together a team of professionals to brainstorm and come up with ideas in entertainment and other avenues to generate income,” his attorney, Jason Russo, said, according to The Guardian.

In October 2018, McFarland was sentenced to six years behind bars over fraud charges for his role in organizing the disastrous, and aborted, music festival in the Bahamas. During his sentencing at Manhattan Federal Court, U.S. District Judge Naomi Buchwald called him a “serial fraudster” whose “fraud — like a circle — has no end.”

McFarland was serving his sentence at a federal prison in Milan, Mich. Earlier this week, several news outlets reported that McFarland had been released early from federal custody.