Personalities

A fire that tore through celebrity chef Rachael Ray’s upstate New York home started in a fireplace chimney, state officials said Friday.
The state Office of Fire Prevention and Control said the Aug. 9 fire at the house in Lake Luzerne, N.Y., was accidental.
The blaze sent flames through the roof of the home, at the end of a private drive in a rural area about 60 miles north of Albany.
More than a dozen local fire departments worked to put out the flames. No firefighters or anyone from the household was injured.
Ray had been filming two days a week from her home since April, with her husband working as the show’s cameraman and producer.
***
Tourists are flocking to Nashville to see a new mural of Dolly Parton that celebrates her position on Black Lives Matter.
Mural artist Kim Radford had already decided to paint the mural of the country music icon on the side of a local music club called The 5 Spot, which was made famous for being one of the filming locations for the TV show “Nashville.”
But as she was finishing the mural, Radford saw an article from Billboard in which Parton said she supported the BLM movement, saying “Of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little white (expletive) are the only ones that matter?”
So Radford quickly added the quote to the top of the mural, replacing part of the curse word with butterflies and, soon enough, pictures started spreading on social media. Now less than a week old, the mural has become a hot spot for tourists visiting Music City to get a selfie.
***
A statue of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, a leader of the grunge movement who killed himself in 2017, was vandalized outside the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle.
Museum officials told The Seattle Times the statue was covered with white paint or a similar substance on Thursday. The damage is being assessed, and the statue will be restored.
— The Associated Press