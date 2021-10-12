Personalities

Rapper, music producer and clothing entrepreneur Kanye West has put his ranch and business properties in northwestern Wyoming up for sale.
The West Ranch, formerly known as Monster Lake Ranch, went on the market Monday for $11 million. The property sprawls across six square miles of open land and tree-studded hills and outcrops about six miles south of Cody.
The property features lakes, a lodge, commercial kitchen, equipment sheds, horse facility, corrals and go-kart track, according to the DBW Realty listing.
The listing came days after West listed his seven commercial properties in Cody for more than $3.2 million, the Cody Enterprise reported.
West, 44, filed this year to legally change his name to his nickname, Ye, and for divorce from Kim Kardashian West. The couple have four children.
***
At the ripe old age of 95, Tony Bennett is on top of his game.
The legendary pop music crooner — recently recognized by Guinness World Records as the “oldest person to release an album of new material” — has debuted in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Jazz Albums chart with his latest Lady Gaga collaboration, “Love for Sale,” released on Sept. 30.
The acclaimed 12-track set of Cole Porter standards also landed on the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, which tracks the best-selling albums in the United States.
***
vvv
Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs has closed his last case.
Mark Harmon bid farewell to “NCIS” Monday night in his, and the show’s, 19th season.
Harmon’s exit had been speculated for months, especially after he signed on for the 19th season only in a “limited capacity.” Last season’s finale ended in a boat explosion, but few believed “NCIS” would actually kill off Gibbs.
“As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show,” showrunner Steve Binder said in a statement.
— From wire reports