Personalities

A new memoir by Barack Obama documenting his time in the White House will hit shelves right after this year’s presidential election.
On Thursday, the former president announced that his next book, “A Promised Land,” is finished and will arrive Nov. 17. The entry — the first of two presidential memoirs Obama plans to release — will offer firsthand accounts of watershed moments that occurred during his first term, ending with the killing of Osama bin Laden.
“There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one,” Obama wrote in a statement on social media.
After being shelved for two years, Woody Allen’s “A Rainy Day in New York” will finally land in U.S. theaters next month. MPI Media Group and Signature Entertainment announced Thursday that the companies will release “A Rainy Day in New York” in North American theaters on Oct. 9. Shot in 2017 and originally for release in 2018, Allen’s film was dropped by Amazon Studios after the #MeToo movement brought a reappraisal of Allen.
Attention was renewed on the allegations by Allen’s daughter Dylan Farrow that he molested her as a child in the early 1990s. Allen has denied any wrongdoing, and he was never charged after two investigations in the 1990s.
"A Rainy Day in New York" was released in Europe last year and has grossed about $21.5 million. Reviews were mostly poor. Variety said "it feels like a film born of profound creative exhaustation."
A former “Melrose Place” actress who has already served a prison sentence for a fatal 2010 drunken driving crash in New Jersey is headed back behind bars after a judge agreed with prosecutors Thursday that her initial sentence was too lenient.
Saying Amy Locane still refuses to fully acknowledge her culpability in the crash that killed 60-year-old Helene Seeman and severely injured Seeman’s husband, state Superior Court Judge Angela Borkowski sentenced her to eight years in state prison. A trial judge initially sentenced her to three years in 2013.
— From wire reports