Personalities

A new memoir by Barack Obama documenting his time in the White House will hit shelves right after this year’s presidential election.

On Thursday, the former president announced that his next book, “A Promised Land,” is finished and will arrive Nov. 17. The entry — the first of two presidential memoirs Obama plans to release — will offer firsthand accounts of watershed moments that occurred during his first term, ending with the killing of Osama bin Laden.

“There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one,” Obama wrote in a statement on social media.

After being shelved for two years, Woody Allen’s “A Rainy Day in New York” will finally land in U.S. theaters next month. MPI Media Group and Signature Entertainment announced Thursday that the companies will release “A Rainy Day in New York” in North American theaters on Oct. 9. Shot in 2017 and originally for release in 2018, Allen’s film was dropped by Amazon Studios after the #MeToo movement brought a reappraisal of Allen.