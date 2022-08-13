Personalities

Jeffrey Toobin, a longtime legal analyst at CNN who became engulfed in scandal for exposing himself to his colleagues at The New Yorker in a Zoom meeting, announced he is leaving the network.

Toobin has been with CNN for 20 years. He made his departure public in a tweet.

Toobin was fired by The New Yorker on Nov. 11, 2020, after what was perhaps the most famously humiliating snafu of the work-at-home era created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Oct. 19, 2020, Toobin exposed his genitals during a virtual meeting with staffers from The New Yorker and WNYC radio in preparation for presidential election coverage.

But Toobin faced only a suspension at CNN, where he was allowed to return to the air after eight months.

******

A man once briefly married to Britney Spears has been convicted of aggravated trespassing and battery at the pop star’s June wedding.

Jason Alexander pleaded no contest to the two misdemeanor counts in a California court, prosecutors in Ventura County announced. The Ventura County judge sentenced him to the 64 days he has already served in jail. Prosecutors dropped charges of felony stalking and misdemeanor vandalism.

Alexander, a childhood friend of Spears to whom she was married for under three days in 2004, appeared uninvited at her house before her wedding ceremony to Sam Asghari while livestreaming on Instagram.

He got inside the house and up to the locked door of Spears' bedroom when she was inside getting ready for the wedding, according to testimony at a preliminary hearing.

Alexander refused to leave the property when told, battered a security guard who tried to remove him and damaged a door, prosecutors said.

After he entered his plea, a judge issued a new protective order forbidding him from coming within 100 yards of Spears or the security guard.