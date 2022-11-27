Personalities

Musician Jon Batiste has been tapped to perform at President Joe Biden’s first White House state dinner on Thursday that will highlight long-standing ties between the United States and France and honor President Emmanuel Macron.

“An artist who transcends generations, Jon Batiste’s music inspires and brings people together,” said Vanessa Valdivia, a spokesperson for first lady Jill Biden, whose office is overseeing dinner preparations.

Batiste won five Grammy Awards this year, including for album of the year for “We Are.”

Batiste, 36, most recently was bandleader and musical director of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” leaving after a seven-year run.

Batiste composed music and arranged songs for Pixar’s “Soul.” He won a Golden Globe for the music alongside Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails. The trio also earned the Academy Award for best original score and won the Grammy for best score soundtrack for visual media.

******

Matt Hancock, the U.K.’s scandal-prone former health secretary, sought an unlikely form of redemption Sunday: attempting to win “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here” — a grueling, often gruesome reality show set in the Australian jungle.

Hancock led Britain’s response to COVID-19 in the first year of the pandemic, telling people to stay away from others — then got caught breaking his government’s own rules when video emerged of him kissing and groping an aide he was having an affair with. He resigned when The Sun published the images.

“I’m a Celebrity...” sends a group of famous people to the Australian rainforest and subjects them to trials involving spiders and snakes. They are eliminated one by one based on a public vote.

While many Britons have been disgusted by Hancock’s appearance, viewers upended expectations by voting him through to Sunday evening’s final. He competed against former England soccer star Jill Scott and actor Owen Warner.