Personalities

Aaron Carter’s final project will move forward in his memory, writer-director Brian Farmer announced Tuesday.

According to Deadline, Carter’s management team has given Farmer and his team permission to complete “Group” — an independent sitcom about mental health and group therapy — after the singer was found dead last week at his home in Lancaster, Calif. Carter was set to star in the show as a fictionalized version of himself.

“Aaron was so excited about the show and helping raise awareness for mental health, a topic he was very passionate about,” Farmer said in a statement. “He said being a part of the show gave him something positive to work toward, and I’ll forever cherish that.”

Carter had been vocal about his struggles with substance use, as well as various mental health conditions — including personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression.

***

Alanis Morissette has something you oughta know — but she’s only hinting at what it is.

The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter, who was scheduled to perform a musical tribute to inductee Carly Simon, has offered a vague explanation about her absence at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday.

Morissette, 48, didn’t offer details about her absence — but the “Jagged Little Pill” rocker did say on Instagram she’s at a point in her life “where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women.”

But Morissette made a point of sharing her affection for the women who were on hand for the ceremony.

“I have to say how much I adore Carly Simon and Olivia Rodrigo and Dolly Parton and Janet Jackson and Pat Benatar and Sheryl Crow and Pink and Brandi Carlile and Sara Bareilles — and all the amazing people and artists who were there,” she wrote.