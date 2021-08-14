Personalities

As a Las Vegas physician, wellness advocate and lifestyle blogger, Dr. Audrey Sue Cruz is a lot of things. And now she’s a Barbie doll. Toy company Mattel chose her as a role model for one of six new Barbies honoring women the company identified as heroes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cruz, the 31-year-old mother of a young son, recalled playing with Barbie dolls as a child. During the pandemic, she worked as a front-line worker in hospital and clinic settings for Intermountain Healthcare in Las Vegas. A Filipina American, she also blogged about her life as a doctor, posted wellness content and collaborated with other Asian American physicians during a rise in anti-Asian-related crime to create a video accompanied by the hashtag #IAmNotAVirus.

Cruz and Amy O’Sullivan, a registered nurse from New York who helped treat the first COVID-19 patient at Brooklyn’s Wyckoff Heights Medical Center and contracted the virus, were the only U.S. models for dolls. Other honorees are Canada’s Dr. Chika Stacy Oriuwa, professor Sarah Gilbert of the United Kingdom, Dr. Jaqueline Goes de Jesus of Brazil and Dr. Kirby White of Australia.

