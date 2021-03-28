personalities

Eddie Murphy was inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame at the group’s show that highlighted works by entertainers and athletes of color.
After Murphy accepted his induction award Saturday night, the actor-comedian said he was “very moved” by the honor. He was presented the award by his longtime friend and “Coming 2 America” co-star Arsenio Hall.
“Black-ish” star and comedian Anthony Anderson hosted the show for the eighth straight year.
The late Chadwick Boseman won best actor in a motion picture for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” LeBron James received the President’s Award for his public service achievements. And DJ D-Nice took home entertainer of the year, besting such big names as Regina King, Tyler Perry, Viola Davis and Trevor Noah.
Michelle Obama presented Stacey Abrams with the first Social Justice Impact award. Abrams was honored for being a political force and her voting rights work that helped turn Georgia into a swing state. Davis took home best actress for her film and television roles in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “How to Get Away with Murder.”
Brian Rohan, who was known as San Francisco’s “dope lawyer” for 1960s counterculture clients like the Grateful Dead and Ken Kesey, has died, according to a newspaper report Sunday. He was 84.
Rohan’s daughter, Kathleen Jolson, told the San Francisco Chronicle that her father died Tuesday at his home in the Bay Area city of Larkspur after a six-year battle with cancer.
After defending Kesey, author of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” for marijuana possession in 1965, Rohan became the go-to attorney for illegal drug charges, the Chronicle said.
Rohan co-founded the Haight Ashbury Legal Organization and the group recruited clients in part by setting up a table outside the Grateful Dead house at 710 Ashbury St. Thanks to his association with the Grateful Dead, Rohan also became a music lawyer.
He is survived by Jolson and sons Brian Rohan Jr., Chris Ray Rohan and Michael Lonan.
— The Associated Press