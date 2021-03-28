personalities

Eddie Murphy was inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame at the group’s show that highlighted works by entertainers and athletes of color.

After Murphy accepted his induction award Saturday night, the actor-comedian said he was “very moved” by the honor. He was presented the award by his longtime friend and “Coming 2 America” co-star Arsenio Hall.

“Black-ish” star and comedian Anthony Anderson hosted the show for the eighth straight year.

The late Chadwick Boseman won best actor in a motion picture for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” LeBron James received the President’s Award for his public service achievements. And DJ D-Nice took home entertainer of the year, besting such big names as Regina King, Tyler Perry, Viola Davis and Trevor Noah.