Personalities

Benedict Cumberbatch is ready to bring a little magic to “Saturday Night Live.”

The “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” actor will host “SNL” on May 7, the day after his much-anticipated Marvel movie arrives in theaters.

Cumberbatch will be joined on the episode by musical guest Arcade Fire, NBC announced.

It’s the second “SNL” hosting gig for Cumberbatch, who previously starred on an episode of the sketch comedy series in 2016.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” stars Cumberbatch as the titular superhero sorcerer whose manipulation of time caused big problems for the rest of the universe. The movie, Marvel Studios’ second film to be led by Doctor Strange, also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams and Benedict Wong.

Cumberbatch, 45,

is the latest actor with superhero ties to host “SNL” in recent weeks. Oscar Isaac, star of Marvel’s “Moon Knight,” hosted the March 5 episode, while Zoë Kravitz, who plays Catwoman in “The Batman,” led the March 12 show.

******

Pioneering hip hop artist Keith Grayson, who performed as DJ Kay Slay and worked with top stars, has died of complications from COVID-19.

Grayson’s death at age 55 on Sunday was confirmed by his family in a statement released through New York radio station HOT 97, where he hosted “The Drama Hour” for more than two decades.

“A dominant figure in hip hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations,” the family statement said.

Grayson grew up in Harlem and got his start as a teenage graffiti artist. He was featured in the 1983 hip hop documentary “Style Wars.”

He began selling bootleg mixtapes on street corners in the early ‘90s and released his first studio album, “The Streetsweeper, Vol. 1,” in May 2003. Grayson worked with the likes of Nas, Kendrick Lamar, Jadakiss and Busta Rhymes.