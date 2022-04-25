Personalities

“Supernatural” star Jared Padalecki was a passenger in “a very bad car accident” and is now recovering, co-star Jensen Ackles said Sunday at a convention in New Jersey.

“He’s lucky to be alive, and not only that, but he’s home recovering,” Ackles said at the “Supernatural” event in East Brunswick.

“The fact that he’s not even in the hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car.”

Ackles said there were no fatalities in the crash, but didn’t provide any further details about the nature of the incident or Padalecki’s injury or injuries.

The actor said he’d spoken with Padalecki, who gave him permission to tell fans why he couldn’t attend the convention.

“He’s recovering. He sends his love,” Ackles said. “That airbag packs a punch. He’s like, ‘I feel like went 12 rounds with (boxer Mike) Tyson,’ but he’s doing OK.”

Padalecki, 39, and Ackles, 44, starred as brothers Sam and Dean Winchester on the fantasy series “Supernatural,” which concluded its 15-season run in 2020.

***

Britney Spears is temporarily stepping away from social media.

“I’m going on a social media hiatus for a little while,” the pop star announced in an Instagram post Sunday. “I send my love and God bless you all.”

Spears, 40, is typically active on Instagram, where she posts dancing videos and uplifting quotes. She previously used social media to address her court-ordered conservatorship, which was terminated last November after 13 years.

The singer recently announced on Instagram that she’s expecting her third child, and first with fiancé Sam Asghari.

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” Spears wrote on April 11.

Spears, who won a Grammy in 2005, is an eight-time nominee at the annual music award show.