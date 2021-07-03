Personalities

Jamie Lynn Spears is asking people to stop sending her and her children death threats after she spoke out against her older sister Britney Spears’ conservatorship.
The “Zoey 101″ star, 30, said last week that she supported ending Britney’s conservatorship, which is partially run by their father, James.
“I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves, but can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children,” Jamie Lynn wrote Friday in an Instagram post. She has two daughters, 13-year-old Maddie and 3-year-old Ivey.
Jamie Lynn had rarely spoken publicly about her sister’s conservatorship before Britney delivered a passionate speech to a judge on June 23 demanding an end to the structure that limits her personal freedom.
***
Steven Yeun, Nathan Lane, Issa Rae, Robert Pattinson, Janet Jackson, Leslie Odom Jr. and Laverne Cox are among the artists being invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
The organization that puts on the Oscars announced last week that 395 film industry professionals, 46% of whom are women and 39% from an underrepresented group, have been invited to join the 2021 class. If they accept, which most do, they will have voting privileges at next year’s Oscars.
New invitees from this year’s Oscar nominees include Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”), Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) and Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”), as well winners like “Minari’s” Youn Yuh-jung, “Mank” cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt, singer-songwriter H.E.R. and “Promising Young Woman” writer Emerald Fennell.
Diversity and inclusion continue to be a main priority for the film academy and, in addition to the relatively large numbers of women and underrepresented groups invited, it’s also a very international class. Over half of the invitees are from countries other than the United States.
The Academy has said it remains committed to broadening its own lens over the next few years.
— From wire reports