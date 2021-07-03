Personalities

Jamie Lynn Spears is asking people to stop sending her and her children death threats after she spoke out against her older sister Britney Spears’ conservatorship.

The “Zoey 101″ star, 30, said last week that she supported ending Britney’s conservatorship, which is partially run by their father, James.

“I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves, but can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children,” Jamie Lynn wrote Friday in an Instagram post. She has two daughters, 13-year-old Maddie and 3-year-old Ivey.

Jamie Lynn had rarely spoken publicly about her sister’s conservatorship before Britney delivered a passionate speech to a judge on June 23 demanding an end to the structure that limits her personal freedom.

***

Steven Yeun, Nathan Lane, Issa Rae, Robert Pattinson, Janet Jackson, Leslie Odom Jr. and Laverne Cox are among the artists being invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.