Personalities

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B resolved a criminal case stemming from a pair of brawls at New York City strip clubs by pleading guilty Thursday in a deal that requires her to perform 15 days of community service.

The “WAP” singer agreed to a conditional discharge just as her case was about to go to trial, saying in a statement: “Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions.”

Cardi B, 29, a New York City native whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges stemming from the August 2018 fights. Ten other counts, including two felonies, were dismissed. Two co-defendants also pleaded guilty.

Cardi B’s chart-topping hits include “I Like It” and the Maroon 5 collaboration “Girls Like You.”

******

Anne Heche’s second memoir, “Call Me Anne,” will be released in January, months after she died from the injuries she sustained in a car crash in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Publishers Weekly announced that independent New Jersey publisher Start Publishing, through its Viva Editions, will release the “Another World” actor’s sophomore book on Jan. 24.

“Call Me Anne” is a follow-up to Heche’s 2001 memoir, “Call Me Crazy,” and will consist of the actor’s “personal anecdotes of her rise to fame.”

******

The news of a Lebanese dance group winning the TV competition show “America’s Got Talent” brought a rare moment of joy on Thursday to many in this crisis-hit Mideast country.

Mayyas, an all-female dance troupe, dazzled the show’s judges and audience on the competition’s 17th season before winning $1 million and a headlining show at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

The group paid tribute to their native country during their performances and on social media in the buildup to the finale.