Personalities

Liam Neeson’s thriller “Honest Thief” stole the top spot at the box office in yet another quiet weekend of moviegoing. The Open Roads Films movie brought in $3.7 million in its U.S. debut. The film, starring Neeson as a notorious bank robber who turns himself in but was double-crossed by two FBI agents, opened in Canada last week.
The film also played well in markets including Miami, Chicago, San Diego and Atlanta, according to the studio.
“Honest Thief” overtook “The War with Grandpa,” which claimed No. 1 last week. Despite coming in second, the comedy starring Robert De Niro earned $2.5 million. It has garnered $7.3 million domestically within a 10-day time span.
Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” came in third with $1.6 million. The action-thriller starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson has totaled $50.6 million in the U.S.
***
The latest premiere at the Jewish State Theater in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, explores the horrors of the Holocaust via a survivor’s memories of the Auschwitz and Plaszow concentration camps.
Friday’s debut of “The Beautiful Days of My Youth” by Romanian Jewish Holocaust survivor Ana Novac follows the National Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorations on Oct. 9, the day when deportations of Romania’s Jews and Roma began in 1941.
Some 280,000 Jews and 11,000 Roma were deported and killed under Romania’s pro-Nazi regime during World War II. During the communist era, hundreds of thousands of Romanian Jews emigrated to Israel. The current Jewish population is around 6,000, down from 800,000 before the war.
The play premiered online and in front of spectators who took up less than a third of the seats because of measures meant to slow the coronavirus pandemic.
Maia Morgenstern, head of the Jewish State Theater and a Romanian Jewish actress best known for playing Mary in Mel Gibson’s 2004 movie “The Passion of the Christ,” described the play’s staging as an “all-female project.” The director is Liana Ceterchi.
— The Associated Press