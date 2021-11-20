Personalities

With an Emmy win and a hit Apple TV+ series under his belt, Jason Sudeikis is having one big year.
The show, of course, is “Ted Lasso,” where Sudeikis plays an upbeat and good-natured American football coach who takes charge of a professional British soccer team despite knowing little about the game. The fish-out-of-water comedy has been a welcome escape for many fans dealing with pandemic blues and other stressful events marking the past 15 months.
Amid the success, Sudeikis recently returned to his hometown of Kansas City to host Thundergong!, an annual benefit concert for a charity that helps amputees who lack proper health coverage pay for prosthetic limbs. The event, slated to stream Saturday, will raise money for Steps of Faith Foundation. The Kansas City-based organization is headed Billy Brimblecom Jr., a drummer and longtime friend. Sudeikis fundraised to get Brimblecom a prosthetic leg after he was diagnosed by a form of cancer that required him to undergo a leg amputation.
***
Not two years after the seminal documentary series “Who Killed Malcolm X?” raised its titular question and spurred a renewed investigation into the assassination of the civil rights hero, two of the three men convicted in the 1965 killing have been exonerated.
Abdur-Rahman Muhammad, historian and host of Netflix’s “Who Killed Malcolm X?,” reflected Thursday on the historic exonerations of the late Khalil Islam and 83-year-old Muhammad Aziz, who said the guilty verdicts overturned today “should never have occurred.” Islam died in 2009.
“I am extremely happy and gratified and humbled to … see this day come,” Muhammad said in a phone interview. “It’s a overwhelming emotion.”
“I wanted to correct the historical record, but I also was trying to establish justice in the case, because I knew that two men were wrongfully convicted for that crime,” Muhammad said.
“Who Killed Malcolm X?” is among multiple recent documentary projects that have had a real-life impact — ranging from Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly” to FX’s “Framing Britney Spears.”
— From wire reports