Personalities

With an Emmy win and a hit Apple TV+ series under his belt, Jason Sudeikis is having one big year.

The show, of course, is “Ted Lasso,” where Sudeikis plays an upbeat and good-natured American football coach who takes charge of a professional British soccer team despite knowing little about the game. The fish-out-of-water comedy has been a welcome escape for many fans dealing with pandemic blues and other stressful events marking the past 15 months.

Amid the success, Sudeikis recently returned to his hometown of Kansas City to host Thundergong!, an annual benefit concert for a charity that helps amputees who lack proper health coverage pay for prosthetic limbs. The event, slated to stream Saturday, will raise money for Steps of Faith Foundation. The Kansas City-based organization is headed Billy Brimblecom Jr., a drummer and longtime friend. Sudeikis fundraised to get Brimblecom a prosthetic leg after he was diagnosed by a form of cancer that required him to undergo a leg amputation.

***

Not two years after the seminal documentary series “Who Killed Malcolm X?” raised its titular question and spurred a renewed investigation into the assassination of the civil rights hero, two of the three men convicted in the 1965 killing have been exonerated.