Personalities

Bryan Adams tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival at Milan’s Malpensa Airport on Thursday, ahead of the unveiling of the 2022 Pirelli calendar, called “On the road,” that he photographed.

The Canadian rock ’n’ roller disclosed the positive test in an Instagram post that included a photograph of him in a room after being tested and then sitting in an ambulance, being taken for a more reliable PCR test. He was seated normally, wearing a surgical mask.

“Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for COVID,” Adams said in the post. “So it’s off to the hospital for me.” He thanked fans for his support.

Adams shot the 2022 Pirelli calendar after initially being engaged to shoot the 2021 version that was canceled due to the pandemic. He was expected to appear at in-person promotional events Sunday and Monday, but that was now uncertain.

Adams chose other musical talents as his subjects for the calendar, including Iggy Pop, Cher, Jennifer Hudson, Saweetie and St. Vincent.

