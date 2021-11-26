Personalities

Bryan Adams tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival at Milan’s Malpensa Airport on Thursday, ahead of the unveiling of the 2022 Pirelli calendar, called “On the road,” that he photographed.
The Canadian rock ’n’ roller disclosed the positive test in an Instagram post that included a photograph of him in a room after being tested and then sitting in an ambulance, being taken for a more reliable PCR test. He was seated normally, wearing a surgical mask.
“Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for COVID,” Adams said in the post. “So it’s off to the hospital for me.” He thanked fans for his support.
Adams shot the 2022 Pirelli calendar after initially being engaged to shoot the 2021 version that was canceled due to the pandemic. He was expected to appear at in-person promotional events Sunday and Monday, but that was now uncertain.
Adams chose other musical talents as his subjects for the calendar, including Iggy Pop, Cher, Jennifer Hudson, Saweetie and St. Vincent.
TV viewers have accepted a talking horse, an alien from Ork and cops who always seem to emerge from shootouts without a scratch. But nothing was more incredulous than the spirit of “The Waltons.”
From 1971 to 1981, audiences embraced a Depression-era family that acted as if it were as rich as the Ewings. It was just the kind of cockeyed optimism we needed at a time when various issues threatened to tear the country apart. Sound familiar? “The Waltons: Homecoming,” a two-hour special airing at 8 p.m. Sunday on the CW, hopes to provide the same antidote for these troubled times.
“When we came on, it was such a hard time, so much conflict, so much division, so much fear and cynicism. We were a comfort,” said Richard Thomas who played John-Boy in the ’70s version and serves as the new movie’s narrator. “I think the time is right for it again.”
“The Waltons” was created by Schuyler-born Earl Hamner Jr. based on his book “Spencer’s Mountain,” a semi-autobiographical novel set in a fictionalized version of the community. Hamner died in 2016.
— From wire reports