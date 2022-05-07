Personalities

Fred Savage has been dropped as an executive producer and director of the rebooted “The Wonder Years” amid allegations of inappropriate conduct, the television production company confirmed.

“Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of ‘The Wonder Years,’” a statement Saturday from 20th Television said.

Savage, 45, was a child star when he appeared in the original series, which ran on ABC from 1988-93 and followed a suburban white family in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

******

Comedian Dave Chappelle on Thursday talked about meeting with his alleged attacker and shared what he believes is the man’s motive for tackling him onstage Tuesday at the Hollywood Bowl.

The firebrand comic performed for an intimate audience at the Comedy Store on Thursday night, The Los Angeles Times confirmed.

Chappelle told the 70-seat Belly Room crowd that he persuaded security at the venue to let him speak with the alleged assailant, 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, in the room where he was being held, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“I needed to talk to him,” said “The Closer” star. Chappelle said Lee appeared to be mentally ill.

Motive for the attack has not been established. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department did not comment Friday on whether a meeting between Chappelle and Lee took place. Nor was the alleged meeting between them referenced in internal police records reviewed by The LA Times.

But the “Chappelle’s Show” star has continued to make light of the situation — joking about it from the stage in the immediate aftermath of the attack, at the show’s after-party and at the Comedy Store on Thursday.