Personalities

Add this to the list of our English language failures of the last two decades: Americans have been pronouncing Adele’s name wrong this whole time.

During a Q&A with fans last week, the Grammy- and Oscar-winning British singer revealed how to say her name, much to the surprise of the internet.

The clarification came in response to a songwriting question from a London-based fan, whom the “Easy on Me” crooner praised for nailing the pronunciation of her name when she greeted her by saying “Hi, uh-DALE.”

“Is she from Enfield or something? Love that. She said my name perfectly!” the Tottenham-bred singer said. She then repeated the proper pronunciation a few times to moderator Benito Skinner as “uh-DALE” and “huh-dale” instead of “Ah-dell.”

Fans and critics on social media immediately responded to the revelation. Some were “literally flabbergasted,” others debated the nuances of English accents and others were completely unbothered.

The singer also prefers her mononym to her full name: Adele Adkins. The 34-year-old pop phenom dropped the use of her last name early in her career because she didn’t like how “drab” it sounded.

***

Billie Eilish has apparently gone public with her latest alleged love interest.

The singer shared her first photo with rumored boyfriend Jesse Rutherford to her 106 million Instagram followers on Tuesday.

Amid her Halloween-themed slideshow, Eilish added a snapshot of her and The Neighbourhood frontman to her Instagram carousel. In the final image, the “Bad Guy” singer is in a baby costume, while Rutherford is dressed as an elderly man.

There’s an 11-year age gap between the couple, who first had tongues wagging when they were spotted kissing during a date in Los Angeles last month.

A week earlier, a TikTok showed Eilish, 20, and Rutherford, 31, holding hands at Universal Studios.